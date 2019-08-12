Greenville preps for ECU move-in

This week over 20,000 students are making their way back to ECU’s campus.

“The only thing better than move-in is commencement,” said Chris Sutton, ECU Campus Police.

With more drivers on the road, you can expect more traffic.

ECU police are planning ahead.

“What we’re trying to do is keep them out of the eye of the storm,” said Sutton.

ECU Campus Police is closing 14th street between Elm and Charles.

The goal is to push local traffic away from the area where students are moving in on College Hill.

“While it may push [drivers] a little bit further to where they have to drive a couple miles extra, it should reduce their wait time,” said Sutton.

Other concerns include construction.

The City of Greenville and Campus Police are working together to spread the word about delays caused by the Town Creek Culvert Project.

“We know this is an opportunity for East Carolina University and Greenville to make a first impression on these students and their families as they’re moving in to what is now going to become their temporary home,” said Sutton.

Despite the added congestion, local officials are looking forward to another school year.

“It’s a really exciting time for everyone in the city…with the students coming back it brings a lot of energy to the city of Greenville,” said Brock Letchworth, City of Greenville.

You can find more information on logistics for move-in at ECU here.