Greenville Recreation & Parks Dept. honors local teachers with brunch

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Parks and Recreation is honoring teachers ahead of the new school year.

ECU senior Chasity Hughes hosted the Pitt County Teachers Appreciation brunch at South Greenville Recreation Center Saturday morning. The brunch celebrated Pitt County Schools teachers and all they do for the youth.

Hughes organized the event as part of her internship project with the parks and rec department.

“I decided to do this because my mom is a teacher. She’s taught for 20 plus years and I just wanted to give back to the teacher community and show that we appreciate them,” said Hughes.

The brunch included gifts, door prizes, music, and games.