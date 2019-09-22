Greenville residents hold climate action rally

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Today a climate change rally in Greenville brought people together ahead of the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York City on Monday.

Activists young and old came out Sunday for Greenville’s first climate action rally.

“We want Greenville to be a place where it’s a joy to live. Where people want to come live here because we have clean air, and clean water,” said Jane Rose, event organizer.

The rally follows a week’s worth of events from speakers to a free screening of the film “Chasing Coral.”

“Chasing Coral” is a movie that shows the impacts scientists say warm oceans have in coral reefs.

“I hope this can really jump start the conversation and let people who have been concerned, but don’t know who is involved be able to connect with others, and find organizations that they can work with so they can have a greater impact,” said Rose.

This rally in Greenville was put together by a group of concerned citizens.

They say they wanted to hold this rally to show our elected officials that there is a passion for fighting climate change here in Greenville.

“It’s really exciting to see that people are passionate, and when I would speak to people they were saying, yes, yes, so I think people are hungry for a venue, and for a way to make a difference and for a way to express themselves,” said Rose.

Activists say rallies like this show you that anyone can make a difference.

The conversation about climate change continues on a national level where not everyone agrees.

However, there were only activists present during Sunday’s rally in Greenville.