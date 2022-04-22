GREENVILLE, N.C. — Earth Day is usually associated with planting trees, cleaning the neighborhood or emptying out that forgotten closet. However, through its device trade-in program, UScellular is offering another way to mark the holiday.

When customers trade-in qualified smartphones online or in-store, they can get up to a $600 credit off their bill. In 2021, UScellular customers traded in more than 186,000 devices through its Trade-In program, which diverted nearly 84,000 pounds of e-waste from landfills, and avoided almost 240,000,000 gallons of water pollution. Additionally, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, for every one million cellphones recycled 35,274 pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, 75 pounds of gold and 33 pounds of palladium can be recovered.

“Our lives have become easier and more enjoyable because of smartphones and mobile technology, but they’ve also allowed us to take steps to help protect the environment,” said Mark Ellingwood, UScellular store manager in Greenville. “Through our device trade-in program, we can ensure old or unwanted devices are reused or responsibly recycled, keeping our environment clean while also giving customers a chance to earn trade-in credit.”

While recycling or trading in devices is one way to honor Earth Day, UScellular suggests other ways to technology can help people reduce, reuse, and recycle:

Wherever, whenever – iRecycle is a recycling app that’s useful for finding local recycling facilities whether you’re at home or out exploring. The app also provides access to more than 1.6 million ways to recycle over 350 materials.