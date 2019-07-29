Greenville Utilities receives $20 million to expand water treatment plant

The city of Greenville is receiving $20 million for a project that will upgrade and expand it’s water treatment plant.

Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement last week.

The funds were approved by the state water infrastructure authority.

Aging water infrastructure is a major challenge in our state and nation-wide.

Towns are often overwhelmed by the costs of addressing the pressing needs of their utilities.

“It’s just another sign that this community is growing it has grown a lot over the last 20 years and we expect to continue moving forward. In order for it to continue growing we’ve got to plan for the infrastructure that will facilitate that growth and serve it,” said Chris Padgett, Greenville Utilities Chief Administrative Officer.

The water plant expansion project is in its final planning stages.

Construction is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2020 and will be completed in 2022.