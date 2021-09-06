Greenville woman charged with assault following Sunday night shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Barrus Construction road near Garris Road following a report of shots fired on Sunday at approximately 10:51 p.m.

Several individuals reported that while standing in a yard, a vehicle drove by, shooting at them. Deputies said that one of the bullets fired from the vehicle struck an occupied residence on Barrus Construction Road.

No injuries were reported.

Judy Ann Lozano, 32, of Greenville was identified as the suspect operating the vehicle and firing the weapon.

The incident was a result of an earlier verbal dispute. The handgun used by Lozano was recovered under a residence in the area. The vehicle used in the incident was also located and additional evidence linking Lozano to the crime was found and seized.

On Monday, Lozano was taken into custody and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with Intent to Kill and shooting a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center, where she remains under a $425,000 bond.