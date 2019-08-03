Greenville’s Comic Con at the Convention Center

You don’t have to be a comic expert to have fun at comic con, there’s plenty to see and learn.

The creator of Greenville’s comic con, Sherry Deel, says she loves comic con because it’s a family friendly activity, it doesn’t matter if you’re two or one hundred and two you’re going to enjoy yourself.

At the convention center, hundreds of vendors come and set up tables, which includes artists, writers and crafters.

Comic con goers also have the opportunity to learn how to draw, build a costume and even how to take care of eastern exotic wildlife.

Comics writer RJ Marchese was at the convention.

“We love meeting the people, the community is, uh amazing we meet the best people um at cons um cosplay community is amazing especially in North Carolina there’s just so many awesome people that we hang out with and meet and see at so many different cons,” he says.

Last year Greenville’s comic con had 3,500 people participate and this year they hope they reach their goal of 4,000 people.