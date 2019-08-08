Greenville’s G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center turns one year old

The G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center started its services one year ago.

In that time, the city is seeing an increase in ridership.

That increase is allowing the center to expand their services for more people in the community.

Now they are able to provide services to the senior center on County Home road.

Transit manager Lamont Jackson is pleased with the success the center has had so far.

He wants to encourage local residents to ride the bus and realize that it’s here for everyone.

Using transportation services can also help reduce the amount of money spent on gas.

Although the facility is doing well, they are continuing to improve different aspects of the center including customer service and security.