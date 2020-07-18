Greenville’s GOP holds blood drive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville’s Republican Party held a blood drive outside their GOP headquarters on Saturday, July 18th.

For five hours, people came to donate blood to The Blood Connection Center, while also having the opportunity to register to vote for November’s election.

For each pint of blood given, Greenville’s GOP donated $10 to The James and Connie Maynard’s Children’s Hospital at Vidant.

COVID-19 antibody tests were also offered during the drive.

“It’s important because the pint of blood given stays in Eastern North Carolina. If it helps save a life, that’s the most important thing,” said GOP Chairman Gary Weaver.

Weaver hopes to have another event at the Headquarters in September.