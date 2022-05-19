GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – An upcoming event will teach about NAACP College Readiness and Assistance programs.

On June 5, White Oak MB Church will hold an Annual Scholarship Service event for those who are about to enter college. The event will allow those who attend to ask questions about community colleges, state colleges and Historically Black Colleges. Members from several organizations from the NAACP, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the Elizabeth City State University Alumni Association are scheduled to be in attendance.

The event will allow the attendees to get information about NAACP College Readiness and Assistance Programs, learn about scholarship resources and network with alumni and professionals too.

The event will be held at 4501 Mobley’s Bridge Road in Grimesland and starts at 2:30 p.m.