Grimesland hosts fourth annual Christmas Parade

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT)- Today in Grimesland, locals got into the holiday spirit by celebrating their fourth annual Christmas parade.

The fun was held at 2:00 p.m. today, as our very own David Sawyer emceed the event while community members marched together spreading holiday cheer.

Everything from horses and antique cars, to fire trucks, were represented to bring the community together.

People love it, it brings the community together. People really look forward to this every year, and so that pushed us to continue to do it, said Eleanor Farr, Mayor of Grimesland.

After the parade Santa made a special stop to enjoy hot chocolate and cookies with the kids.