GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Students from at least two high schools in Guilford County are planning to join a national protest of gun violence by walking out of classes.

Students at Grimsley and Page high schools in Greensboro, both of which have lost students to deadly shootings, will participate at noon Wednesday in an event coordinated by Students Demand Action and Moms Demand Action. This is all part of Everytown for Gun Safety’s effort to protest deadly shootings.

This follows last week’s shooting deaths of three students and three adults at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, where the shooter fired more than 150 rounds with assault weapons before being killed by police.

On Monday hundreds of students from across middle Tennessee walked out of schools and marched to the state capitol in the March for Our Lives rally, designed to tell lawmakers they need to take action to end gun violence in schools.

Student Demand Action volunteers said in an announcement that in addition to North Carolina and Tennessee, its members are organizing school walkouts in Florida, Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas and “many other states.”

Their goal is “to demand that lawmakers meet this moment with urgency and instead pass common-sense policies to save lives.”

Moms Demand Action volunteers will be holding rallies at state capitols, the release said, and testifying at bill hearings, meeting with lawmakers and organizing with gun safety advocates throughout the week.

Some guns protestors testified during hearings in Raleigh in the past few weeks as the pistol permit bill passed through the General Assembly and survived a veto by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Sincere Davis (Submitted photo)

A Grimsley student, 17-year-old Ariyonna Fountain, was shot and killed outside her home on Saturday night. A Page High School student, Sincere Davis, was shot and killed at a party in 2019.

Guilford County Schools didn’t report any other schools that might be part of the walkouts on Wednesday. It’s unclear if any other of the school districts in the Piedmont Triad will participate.

The annual Child Fatality Task Force report by the NC Health News revealed that from 2019 to 2021, there was a 120.8% increase in firearm-related deaths statewide among youths from birth through age 17. In 2021 there were 121 firearm deaths statewide.