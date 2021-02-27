Group ‘Shadow Vets’ helps struggling Carolina veterans with home projects

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Ty Perry is in the National Guard and founded Shadow Vets in 2016. He saved a veteran’s life and knew the mission to save others couldn’t stop there.

Perry created the group that’s made up of veterans and some civilians to bring them together to work on home projects that help veterans with disabilities or those who can afford it.

Most of the vets are 100 percent disabled.

“The organization became our method of preventing a suicide, and giving renewed purpose in life,” Perry said. “If we can get more and more of these veterans volunteers, the disabled, they start to get in a dark spot that social interaction is important it’s like hey you’re not alone we’re here for you.”

Nick Devenuto is a volunteer with the group and an advocate for veterans. He makes sure that they have the information they need to get things like VA benefits, transportation, and other necessities he said could be hard for veterans to get on their own.

“I want to get the word out there to the youngens that when they see a veteran they have to respect a veteran,” Devenuto said. “If you’re going to thank them for their service you have to make sure you know why you’re thanking them for their service.”

Devenuto has a special place in his heart for veterans.

“I get emotional about this stuff, I do, and our Vietnam veterans are dying off at a fast rate,” Devenuto said.

The group is looking to expand and asking other veterans to be a part of the mission.

You can contact the group about volunteering by clicking here.

“We’re going to be an action group, we’re going to go out there and were going to put our effort into it and make the community better physically,” Perry said.