Group works to educate migrant farmworkers on COVID and vaccines

North Carolina (WNCT) The state is working to share accurate information about the coronavirus and COVID vaccines to marginalized communities. That includes Latinx migrant farmworkers and their families.

It’s called East Coast Migrant Head Start Project. Its members are working with North Carolina health officials to share accurate and timely information about COVID vaccines with the farmworker community.

It will start with training for more than 40 ambassadors over the next three weeks. The ambassadors will be people Latinx farmworkers know and trust who are fluent in English and Spanish.

Hispanics are one of the minority groups who’ve seen greater COVID case numbers and more serious illnesses or deaths.

“We’re taking this opportunity very seriously and we want to share that with the rest of the Latino community to understand the facts that the vaccine saves lives. But we have to trust in science,” said Maria Garza, CEO, East Coast Migrant Head Start Project.

The state is making members of the head start program part of the next priority group getting vaccinations starting this week.

“We’ll my hope primarily is that the rural community in the entire state really get to hear the facts about the effectiveness and the importance of getting this COVID-19 vaccine,” said Garza.

The Head Start Project’s leaders say people deserve to be informed about the virus and how to get protection.