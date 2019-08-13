Groups ask N.C. regulators to revoke 2018 pipeline permit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Environmental groups that promote renewable energy want North Carolina regulators to cancel a key state water quality permit issued to build the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Leaders of the North Carolina Climate Solutions Coalition and Friends of the Earth announced Tuesday their petition with the Department of Environmental Quality asking that the January 2018 permit be revoked.

Construction of the 600-mile (965-kilometer) pipeline — designed to carry natural gas from West Virginia into Virginia and North Carolina — is already delayed due to legal challenges.

The petition says the department’s water quality division lacked key information about the pipeline’s potential extension into South Carolina. It says additional infrastructure built in Robeson County will disproportionately harm Lumbee tribe members living there.

Dominion Energy, Duke Energy and Southern Co. are building the pipeline.