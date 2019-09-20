GUC is launching a pilot project to keep costs down for customers

Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners are working to reduce electricity usage through a new program.

The goal of the pilot project is to evaluate the battery energy storage systems instead of traditional generators.

GUC is looking to evaluate the system for twelve months during this pilot program.

After that time period, they will be able to determine whether this is something they will use for future energy saving projects .

During peak hours charges account for fifty percent of GUC’s wholesale cost of power.

Instead of drawing energy from generators, GUC is looking to draw energy from battery energy storage systems which can be beneficial because they aren’t powered by fuel but are charged on a grid.

Kyle Brown is the electric planning engineer and he says, “The biggest thing is that you know we’re always evaluating new technology and different things we can do to safely operate our electric system and keep costs down for our customers, that’s really the goal of it.”

GUC has also received a 125 thousand dollar grant from the American Public Power Association’s deed grant program.

GUC will collect and submit their findings to them so other municipalities throughout the country can access that information who are evaluating similar projects.