GUC readies for Hurricane Dorian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Utilities has been keeping an eye on Hurricane Dorian and is ready to respond as necessary.

Crews are checking and positioning equipment and supplies to most efficiently be available to help restore power in case of any outages.

As is the case every day and night, crews are on standby, ready to respond if needed.

If the storm does cause power outages or other system damage, customers are asked to call our toll-free Emergency Hotline, 1-855-767-2482 (1-855-SOS-2-GUC).

Electric outages can also be reported via our website.

Officials ask customers to use the hotline and the website to report outages.

Information about outages can be found on the GUC outage map.

The map shows where outages have been reported, as well as when outages are confirmed, an estimate of the number of customers affected and the anticipated time of restoration.

GUC will provide regular updates via its website, as well as on their Facebook page and Twitter page.