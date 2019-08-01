Gun shop billboard mocks “the Squad,” calling four congresswomen “idiots”

(CBS NEWS) — A gun shop owner in North Carolina put up a billboard that is more of an attack than an advertisement. The sign, about one mile away from Cherokee Guns in Murphy, North Carolina, shows four congresswomen of color — who have become known as “the Squad” — with a disparaging message.

“The 4 Horsemen Cometh,” the sign reads, with the word “Cometh” scratched out and replaced with “are idiots.”

Below are the faces of Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, who were the subject of a barrage of racist tweets by President Trump. The president tweeted earlier this month that “‘Progressive’ Democratic congresswomen” should “go back” to where they came from, even though three of them were born in the U.S. and the fourth has been a citizen for two decades. Since then, they’ve been singled out repeatedly by opponents on the right.

The owner of Cherokee Guns says he believes he’s speaking for all “deplorables” with the billboard message. While he has received many supportive comments on his Facebook post about the billboard, his sign has also been condemned by an anti-gun-violence activist group.

“Disgusting anti-government violent rhetoric from Cherokee Guns in North Carolina,” Coalition to Stop Gun Violence wrote on Facebook, sharing an image of the billboard. “Threats against members of Congress, particularly minority members are 📈 and it is driven by the president’s racial rhetoric This is dangerous!!!”

The gun shop owner seems unfazed by the criticism. A day after posting an image of the billboard, he announced that after receiving overwhelming support, he would be giving away free bumper stickers with the same image of the Squad.

“You may come by the shop (next week) and get your very own FOUR HORSEMEN COMETH STICKER…simple…eat a piece of bacon…tell us you’re voting for Trump in 2020…then get your limited edition bumper sticker!! (While supplies last!) Snowflakes and Liberals are not eligible…sorry…” he wrote on Facebook.

Cherokee Guns’ previous billboard also expressed support for President Trump. “No collusion. No obstruction. Just guns,” the billboard read, showing a photoshopped image of Mr. Trump with muscular arms.

CBS News has reached out to Cherokee Guns for comment and is awaiting response.