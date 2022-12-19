RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just more than two months since a gunman took five lives and injured two others, the Wake County District Attorney has closed the criminal case against all law enforcement officers’ use of force by firepower that day.

Suspected gunman, 15-year-old Austin Thompson, had opened fire in the Hedingham neighborhood and along a greenway in Raleigh before being surrounded in an outparcel building, or shed, according to police.

After a bullet struck Raleigh police officer C.J. Clark, heavy gunfire from multiple agencies can be heard, and seen, in a series of body cam videos released by the Raleigh Police Department on Dec. 1.

On Monday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman directed the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to officially close the criminal investigation into the use of force by law enforcement officers on Oct. 13, when the mass shooting occurred.

The officers’ actions, according to the DA’s announcement, were lawful and do not require further investigation.

Her decision comes after a review of “bodycam footage, the crime scene report and other available evidence”.

In a statement describing her finding, Freeman said:

“At the time law enforcement responded to the scene of the mass violence incident and began

their search for the juvenile subject, they were aware that multiple individuals had been killed

and that the assailant was still at large. During efforts to take the juvenile into custody, law enforcement utilized deadly force only in response to deadly force being used. State law

provides for the use of deadly force by law enforcement under these circumstances. No further

investigation into the use of force is required at this time.” District Attorney Lorrin Freeman

Further, Freeman said evidence has suggested that the juvenile gunman was suffering from a gunshot wound that was self-inflicted.

“A thorough review of evidence at the crime scene does not support a finding that any of the rounds fired by law enforcement struck him,” Freeman’s statement said.