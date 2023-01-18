GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Around one year ago Shanita Winestock applied for her first home, got approved, and started the process of becoming a homeowner.

Tommy Harris is the man responsible for building the new house for Winestock and her family. The dedication ceremony made it more of a home than a house.

City Council member, Monica Daniels, said it’s exciting to see Winestock change the trajectory for her entire family and future.

“You know what our economy is today and so many people are looking for homes and not being able to find a stable place and she has provided that for her family today. And that can’t be beat.”

Jeff Boswell, the President of the Pitt County Habitat for Humanity said that buyers pay for the home with no interest charged, making it a great foundation for them to begin to build wealth.

“Our home-owners some have rented for 20-30 years and um, it’s just very rewarding to know that once they pay this off, they’re going to have something of value.”

Full of laughs, food, and conversation, Winestock walked through the front door to start a new chapter.

“I’m very proud. I’m actually giving something to my kids for their future and it’s just really awarding to know that they will have something to have of their own and that’s something that unfortunately my parents passed when I was young so they couldn’t do that for me so it’s just amazing feeling that I’m doing it for my children.”

