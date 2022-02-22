Habitat for Humanity offers free programs to women who want to build homes

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Girl power will be in full effect in New Bern.

Women Build is a Habitat for Humanity program that teaches female volunteers how to construct decent, affordable housing. Through this free program, female volunteers will gain the skills needed to hit nails, raise walls and much more.

No previous skills are needed. It’s all part of Habitat’s efforts to help create homes and help eliminate unsafe, unaffordable housing.

Training is provided along with snacks and water. The volunteers are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes and bring a mask. The event is being held at 2803 Aycock Avenue in New Bern as part of the organization’s latest effort to create a home for a deserving family.

The event will be March 8-12. For more information and to sign up, click here. It’s a free event but donations are always welcome.

For more information, reach out to Cacampbell@cravencountyhabitat.org or call (252) 633-9599 ext. 104.