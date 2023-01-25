ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – One of North Carolina’s most iconic destinations, especially around Christmastime, will soon have its very own Hallmark movie.

Cameras are now rolling on “A Biltmore Christmas,” a movie that takes place and will be fully filmed at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville. WLOS reports filming began on Jan. 9. It’s expected to wrap on Jan. 26.

“The weather has been great, in typical movie production fashion, our exteriors are this week, and the weather decides to get freezing cold and snowing, which works for a Christmas movie,” producer Andrew Gernhard told WLOS.

On the mornings of filming dates, visitors will be able to see the set, but, while filming is taking place, guests will not be allowed in the house.

According to a description of the movie, Lucy Collins, played by Bethany Joy Lenz, visits the Biltmore as she sets out to pen the script for a remake of a holiday movie. When an hourglass tumbles over, Lucy is thrown back in time to 1946.

“Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our

audience,” said Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president of development and programming at

Hallmark Media, according to WSPA. “We know fans will love being transported back in time and the iconic, beautiful Biltmore Estate is the perfect setting to help fans get into the holiday spirit.”

Perfect because the Biltmore has more than 125 years of its own Christmas history dating back to when George Vanderbilt celebrated with family in his new home, according to WNCT. Those traditions have turned the Biltmore into a popular Christmastime destination. the Biltmore team has already announced plans for Christmas 2023, including “Christmas at Biltmore Day Celebrations” and “Candlelight Christmas Evenings.“

“A Biltmore Christmas” joins others on a short roster of movies filmed at the Biltmore Estate, including, most notably, “Forrest Gump” (1994) and “The Last of the Mohicans” (1992).