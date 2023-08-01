HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A high school pilot is one step closer to getting his business off the ground.

JahQuinn Tookes fell in love with aviation after his mom signed him up for the Youth Aeronautics Educational Foundation, or YAEF. The program helps students build and fly drones.

The ambitious teen is applying what he learned with YAEF to launch a drone business. Tookes said his goal is to use a drone to capture properties, projects and special events across the state.

To learn more about creating a successful business, Tookes applied for the Hampton Roads Black Chamber of Commerce‘s 12-week B-Force Accelerator.

“The goal behind B-Force Accelerator is to close that gap in access to capital that has persisted in the Black community throughout American’s history,” said Brian Owens, Black Brand B-Force Accelerator director. “This is an example of how we fight that war against gap.”

Through the 12-week business training, Tookes was connected to Alvin Payne, a retired Navy pilot. On Tuesday, the rising high school senior received a $3,000 check to help launch his drone business.

“We both connected by being pilots,” Tookes said. “After 15 minutes into our conversation, he surprised me by saying that he has a group of Naval Academy grads and that they put together and decided to donate to my business,” explained Tookes. “I am completely thankful and have a lot of gratitude toward Mr. Alvin and his group of mentors and sponsors.”

Payne, founder of the Payne Foundation S.A.T.I.S.F.Y said that “it’s a joy to talk to him – his energy his inspiration, even he gives back now as an 18-year-old. It’s just great to see that in a young man. We’re just happy to be a part of his life and to help pour into his future.”

“I am completely thankful and have a lot of gratitude,” Tookes said. “I was just absolutely amazed and so blessed to be able to receive this experience.”