CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Harper v. Moore is sparking controversy and debate nationwide, as well as right here in the Queen City.

Local activists made their voices heard at a press conference in Uptown on Wednesday.

The central theme among local activists is ‘people over politics.’

Activists made it clear they believe giving state legislatures sole authority over federal elections will result in voter suppression, a lack of checks and balances, and potentially unfair maps in future elections.

“I’m saying very clearly, very clearly, and without any doubt that there must be a unanimous vote preventing Moore v. Harper becoming law,” Kamarie Lawrence, with Democracy North Carolina, said.

Suppose N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore and the State Republicans win this case. In that case, it will give state legislatures across the country sole authority to make the rules in federal elections, even if the rules they created violate state constitutions and lead to gerrymandering.

That concept derives from the ‘independent state legislature theory,’ and it’ll be up to the Supreme Court to decide whether or not that theory is viable.

“This case threatens to upend our system of checks and balances and allow politicians to manipulate elections,” an activist said. “This government overreach must be rejected.”

Republicans in the case argue the Constitution’s carefully drawn lines place the regulation of federal elections in the hands of state legislatures and state legislatures only.

But activists believe state courts still need a say in the matter.

“They don’t want to be accountable to the courts, the Constitution, or the people of North Carolina,” another activist said. “They want to be lawless lawmakers, so we can’t have that.”

QCN reached out to Speaker Moore’s office and the North Carolina GOP for a comment on this case but hasn’t heard back.