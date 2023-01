MATTHEWS, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s a big event for those looking to get to work.

On January 19, Harris Teeter is holding a hiring event across North Carolina. The business is looking to fill hundreds of new positions across all departments.

The positions will be salaried and hourly roles. The roles will be positions like produce clerks and bakery clerks.

The event will be from 11 am to 7 pm at all Harris Teeter locations.

For more information, click here to look at jobs for Harris Teeter.