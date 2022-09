FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Strawberries for everyone.

On Saturday, Home Place Strawberries and More will be hosting its Harvest Festival. The event will be family-friendly and last from 9 am to 4 pm.

The event will have vendors, a food truck, hayrides, barrel rides, farm animals, a corn maze, homemade ice cream, pumpkins and more. The event will be held at 3055 Chinquapin Rd in Farmville.

