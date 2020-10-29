Haunted House in New Bern fights hunger

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A husband and wife duo are fighting hunger with a Haunted House walk-through this Halloween. Jon and Faith Martin moved to New Bern this year from New Jersey, where they held an annual Haunted House food fundraiser for 18 years.

A photo of the haunted house being set up in mid-October. (photo credit: Martin family).

This is the first year the Martin’s will be holding their ‘Haunt is Monster Martin’s House of Terror’ fundraiser event in North Carolina. This year because of the the Coronavirus, the Martin’s are holding a smaller version at their home in New Bern’s Fairfield Harbour.

The Haunted House fundraiser kicked off October 28th.

As people show up to walk through the Haunted House, they ask for either canned foods and/or $2 upon entry. Food donations can also be dropped at the end of the family drive way in a drop box. The Martin’s say they’re also accepting monetary donations as well. All donations go to RCS (Religious Community Services) once collected.

A photo of donated foods from the first night. On their Facebook page this photo is captioned, “First night here and gone. Wow, what a night. We had a nonstop line and raised a lot of food. No issues and everything went flawless. ” (photo credit: Martin family)

The Martin’s are accepting food donations until November 1st, and ask that anyone looking to donate check the expiration date on the food before dropping it off. People can drop food off in the drop box at any time, and are encouraged to stop and check out the spooky display of the Monster Martin’s House of Terror.

To learn more you can check out their Facebook page here. You can also contact the Martin’s at (609)-280-8786.