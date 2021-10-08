Havelock man arrested for distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl

Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, aka “Wayne,” of Havelock was identified as a major source for the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man was arrested and charged for the illegal distribution of drugs within the city.

Officials with the Havelock Police Department said Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, aka “Wayne.” of Havelock was identified as a major source of the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Throughout the case, the Havelock Police Department received multiple anonymous tips related to Whitehead’s drug activities from citizens who helped solve the case.

Over the course of multiple controlled buys, 200 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl were purchased from Whitehead. Investigators worked closely with the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, which resulted in a federal arrest warrant being issued against Whitehead for 21 counts involving controlled substances.

Whitehead was arrested on October 7 without incident. Whitehead is currently being held in the Pamlico County Jail under no bond.

If you have any information regarding this arrest, please contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212 or by anonymous email or by contacting the Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141