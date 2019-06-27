Havelock man arrested on assault and drug charges after deputies find backpack of drugs, cash

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Havelock man on assault and drug charges after they found illegal drugs and $22,000 in his backpack in Newport last week.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, deputies responded to a call of aggravated assault at Seascape Mobile Home Park.

The assault victims told deputies the suspect, Amery Lee Smith, Jr, age 25, of Havelock, had a backpack inside the home that contained illegal drugs.

Deputies got consent from the homeowner to search the home, where they found a backpack containing more than $22,000 in cash, 1.5 grams of cocaine, 25 grams of heroin, and 31 grams of marijuana.

Smith Jr. was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking heroin, two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, one count each of assault on a female, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana.

Smith is being held in the Carteret County jail under a $1.18 million dollar bond.

The Newport Police Department and Carteret County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives assisted deputies in this investigation.