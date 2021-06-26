‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family members ask drivers who hit, killed man on moped in Greensboro to come forward

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Stephon Hampton’s family members are asking the drivers who hit and killed the 29-year-old to turn themselves in.

“You know how people say they take the best people the earliest? He was one of them,” said Hampton’s girlfriend, Princess Metcalf.

Troopers were called to Wendover Avenue near Guilford College Road around 1:43 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Investigators say Hampton was hit by drivers while riding his moped. Family members say he was returning from a late shift at the nearby Hanesbrands distribution center.

Hampton’s girlfriend said he was supposed to come to her house after he left, but she fell asleep.

“I wish I would have stayed up and that way he would have come to me and not on that highway,” Metcalf said.

Stephon M. Hampton (Submitted by family)

Relatives told FOX8 they don’t understand how the drivers could keep going without calling 911.

“No one deserves to die like this. No one deserves to be left out in the street like they’re nothing. Because that was somebody’s son, somebody’s father, somebody’s friend somebody’s cousin. That was my cousin,” Alexis Robinson said.

Hampton’s mother is coming to terms that her 2-year-old grandson Caysen won’t grow up with his father.

“He always got along with everybody. He would do anything for anybody,” Delores Hampton said about her son.

Family members say they will get justice for their loved one’s death and want anyone with information to come forward.

“Put it on their heart because he deserves justice,” Robinson said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Guilford County Highway Patrol District Office at (336) 256-2058.