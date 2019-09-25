Health Department hosting Flu, Pneumonia clinic

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Health Department is offering flu and pneumonia vaccines on a walk-in basis starting October 1.

People interested in receiving the vaccine may visit the Health Department on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday from 8:00 am until 11:00 am and 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm or on Wednesday from 8:00 am until 11:00 am.

The Health Department accepts the following insurance plans: Medicaid, Medicare Part B, Medicare HMO plans, Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS), United, and Cigna.

If paying out of pocket, the charge for the flu vaccine is $30 and the high dose flu vaccine is $65

The PPSV23 pneumonia vaccine is also available at a cost of $95

Checks, debit/credit cards, and cash are accepted.

“I encourage everyone to speak with their primary care provider to determine if receiving the flu and/or pneumonia vaccine is best for them. It takes about two weeks for the immune system to build antibodies that protect against the flu, so it is important to receive the flu vaccine as soon as possible,” states Kim Davis, RN, Nursing Director for the Carteret County Health Department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone six months of age and older receive a flu vaccine every year.

Flu shots are especially important for people at high risk of complications from influenza, including children younger than five years of age, adults 65 years or older, and pregnant women.

Those with a severe allergy to any flu vaccine component, who had a severe reaction to the vaccine in the past, or developed Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) within six weeks of getting an influenza vaccine should avoid flu vaccination.

Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommends two pneumonia vaccines for adults ages 65 years or older.

Due to the cost and lack of demand, the Health Department will not offer the other recommended pneumonia vaccine, Prevnar.

To learn more about the upcoming 2019-2020 influenza vaccine and season, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/flu-season-2019-2020.htm.

For more information about pneumonia vaccines, visit https://www.cdc.gov/pneumonia/prevention.html.

For more information on flu and/or pneumonia vaccine availability, contact the Health Department at (252) 728-8550.