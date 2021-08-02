Health experts say serious allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine is rare

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “When they gave me the hepatitis shot. I passed out then I had more reactions to go with that. When I woke up my mouth was on fire, my whole chest felt like it was going to explode like I was having a heart attack,” said Bell.

Susan Bell said she is allergic to vaccines. She claimed she also had an adverse reaction to the flu shot. Bell fears the same will happen if she gets the COVID-19 vaccine.

“These reactions are very uncommon and the history of having a reaction to another vaccine for example hepatitis b is not an indication in getting this vaccine. These are different vaccines,” said Paul Cook.

Paul Cook is a Professor of Medicine at ECU Brody School of medicine. He said anaphylaxis is possible but rare.

“Your airway swells up and you’re not able to breathe. That’s extremely uncommon. You’re much more at risk of getting hit by lightning,” he said.

Cook said mild reactions like fever, fatigue, swelling, redness, or rash near the injection site are much more common and should go away with time. It is recommended to consult with your physician about any concerns.

The vaccine is safe, effective, and proven to stop the spread of the COVID, according to Cook and many health officials.

“An anaphylactic reaction to another vaccine as I mentioned is not a reason to avoid this vaccine,” he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases “has started a study to gather information to help doctors advise people who are highly allergic or have a mast cell disorder about the risks and benefits of receiving the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.”