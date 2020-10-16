Health experts tracking rise in COVID cases

(WNCT) Counties across the East are keeping a close eye on rising COVID case numbers.

Carteret County health workers say their rate of tests turning out positive topped 7 percent at the end of September.

Officials said they work to keep the rate below 5 percent.

The county now has just under 1,000 cases.

Experts say simple measure, like masks and social distancing, can get their numbers back under control.

County health workers say they’re also seeing more people in hospitals for the coronavirus but they have the capacity to handle current patient loads.