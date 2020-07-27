Health experts weigh in on immunizations as the school year approaches

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Every school year comes with different requirements for students.

That includes immunization records.

Health departments in the east are urging people to take immunization seriously, especially in the time of COVID-19.

Dr. John Silvernail with the Pitt County Health Department explains, “Many of our kids are now behind on vaccinations because their well child care has been deferred by COVID so, it’s important that we get that in.”

Parents and guardians should keep their children’s vaccinations in mind as the 2020 school year quickly approaches.

The Onslow County Health Department is offering an immunization outreach at the county’s Consolidated Human Services building, on Saturday August 8th.

Workers want to make sure children have access to vaccines that will help prevent illnesses.

Appointments are available from 10AM to 2PM.

Health professionals want to remind people, it’s required by the state unless you have documentation stating you are a non-vaccinator.

“We also want to make sure that we can vaccinate and prevent illnesses so that if you get COVID you have all the other vaccinations on board so you don’t get something else when you’re vulnerable,” says Whitney Jezek, the Onslow Co Child Health Nursing Supervisor.

Masks are required at the immunization outreach.

Patients will also be screened for COVID-19 before they arrive and social distancing will be enforced.

Health leaders say people should not put off other things during the pandemic, like cancer screenings and other immediate health care.