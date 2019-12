GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- After her long journey, Private Camryn Brock arrived back home just in time for the Holidays.

What she didn’t know is that her family and soon to be fiancé had a special surprise planned.

Upon her disembark, family members greeted her in the Pitt-Greenville airport on Saturday evening.

Around the corner, her boyfriend was waiting for her with a puppy and a ring!

Check out their heartwarming homecoming and proposal in our video above!