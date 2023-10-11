BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR) – Buck Trent, a multi-instrumentalist who appeared on “Hee Haw” and performed on Dolly Parton’s albums, has died at the age of 85, his wife Jean Trent announced on Facebook.

Dolly Parton and Buck Trent perform during “Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry” in 2019. (Photo by: Katherine Bomboy/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

“It is with great sorrow and a broken heart to say my husband, my love, Buck Trent, went to be with Jesus this morning,” Jean Trent wrote. “I lost my best friend, and the world lost a Master Musician and Country Music Legend.”

She capped off her statement with “Oh Yeah!” — a catchphrase Trent became known for during his run on “Hee Haw” between 1974 and 1983.

In addition to “Hee Haw,” Trent was formerly a regular on “The Roy Clark Show” and performed on “The Porter Wagoner Show” as part of the Wagonmasters. During his career, he also recorded with artists including Vince Gill and Dolly Parton, contributing to Parton’s album “Jolene” (and playing banjo on the title track).

He’s also credited with inventing the electric banjo — an instrument he utilized in some of Parton’s recordings, according to his website.

In later years, Trent appeared in his own show in Branson, Missouri. He had also toured with fellow “Hee Haw” cast members in their own revue, called “Kornfield Friends.”