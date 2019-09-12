Help needed to recover missing Camp Lejeune Highway historical marker

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, which manages the North Carolina Highway Historical Marker Program, requests the public’s help in locating a missing historical marker.

The marker was located on Lejeune Boulevard adjacent to the base in Jacksonville and it detailed the history of Camp Lejeune.

The marker was reported missing for the second time in late August.

When it went missing in 2017 it mysteriously reappeared after newspaper articles reported its disappearance.

A webpage about the marker is online at http://www.ncmarkers.com/Markers.aspx?MarkerId=C-71.

If you have information regarding the disappearance or whereabouts of this marker contact Ansley Herring Wegner at 919-814-6620 or ansley.wegner@ncdcr.gov.