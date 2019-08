(WNCT) ‘Here Comes The Bus’ is an app that allows parents to view the real-time location of a school bus on a smartphone, tablet or computer.

The app gives parents the information they need to send their children to the bus stop at just the right time, helping to protect them from inclement weather and roadside dangers.

You can download the app from the App Store or Google Play.

All you need is your child’s full name, student ID, the school district code to log in, and an e-mail address.