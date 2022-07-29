KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — As the summer heat continues, local officials are warning car thefts may also be on the rise as more people leave their keys in, hoping to keep the AC going.

According to National Data, during extreme heat or extremely cold temperatures is when more car thefts occur, all due to easier access since car owners are trying to keep their vehicle cool or warm for when they get back in. Many of us are guilty of it, leaving the car on while we grab something quick. But while it’s a great way to keep your vehicle temperature how you like, it’s also a great way to welcome criminals into your passenger seat to driving off in your ride.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, in 2015 an automobile was reported stolen once every 45 seconds in the U.S. One out of every 8 of them was a ‘freebie’ for the thief because the driver left the keys or FOB inside the vehicle. But since many do not admit to leaving their car unlocked or the keys inside, the actual number of vehicle theft may be considerably higher.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy says, “Hide, lock, and take your keys. Hide your valuable items, lock your doors, and take the valuable items out of your car.” He also says to set a time every night that you’re doing a check on your car before you head inside for the evening.

Kinston Police Department has been working to remind citizens to check their vehicles at night before heading to bed. They’re calling it their #9PMRoutine.

Vehicle thefts increased 17% from 2021, with nearly a quarter million thefts reported in the first 3 months of 2022 alone.