HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Public housing typically provides homes for low and medium-income families.

Now, the public housing authority in the city of High Point is also offering a home with a different goal: setting students up for academic success.

“It’s a fun place to go,” said Angela Jimenez, the CEO of the Housing Authority in High Point. “We have strategically and intentionally picked games that are going to be teaching through that process.”

Children who live in public housing in High Point can literally write their own story in the new Cecil Brockman Academic Center on Cameron Avenue.

“We use this space for case management, so they don’t just come in and get academic, homework and tutoring assistance. She actually does case management with them,” Jimenez said.

In the few weeks since the grand opening, this center has welcomed more than 70 kids from kindergarten through twelfth-grade.

“I see it as a small seed being planted that is growing into something bigger,” Jiminez said.

This is personal for Jimenez. She participated in the Head Start Program as a child.

“And I can still remember the smells, the look, the excitement that I received there on academics,” she said.

Her family needed housing assistance, and she does not want it held back future generations.

“We don’t live in projects,” she said. “We live in communities…in these communities, we are going to help empower you in every aspect that we possibly can.”

At the Cecil Brockman Academic Center, the focus is on schoolwork first. The mentors track the time kids are investing in their academic future, but they get to have some fun too in the game room.

“It’s the heart of their future. That is the only way I can explain it, “ Jimenez said. “This is the heartbeat of their future. For the kids to be able to have a solid foundation academically, they will soar from that.”

Any students in High Point public housing who are age five and older can go to the academic center after school.

They can walk if they live in the J.C. Morgan Community or can take a free bus from other neighborhoods.

Contact the housing authority in the city of High Point to get registered.

The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.

The High Point Housing Authority is located at 500 East Russell Ave. You can call them at (336) 887-2661.