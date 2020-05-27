High school band director gets surprise parade from students

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) –

A West Craven High School band director got a surprise from students, who showed up to his “meeting” at the school with balloons, signs, and cheers in their cars.

The school’s Principal Tabari Wallace told WNCT that students and parents started putting the surprise parade together weeks ago organizing everything on social media.

Head band director Cory Lipsky thought his meeting would end with him going to his car and heading home…but when he walked to the parking lot, it was a different story.

Lipsky is grateful that his students did this for him.

“It really shows that the things that I do…the work that I put into these kids…it means a lot to them,” said Lipsky.

Lipsky says things had been a little too quiet without his students during the pandemic, as the online classes just didn’t cut it.

Lipsky says it’s great to have the band back together again.