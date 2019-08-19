High school student killed in Pasquotank County crash

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City teenager was killed Monday morning after crashing off Berea Church Road in Pasquotank County.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said 16-year-old Logan Grubb was driving a pickup truck west on Berea Church Road, near Main Street, when he ran off the road, over-corrected and hit a tree. The truck ended up in a swamp.

Highway patrol said Grubb was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grubb, who was the sole occupant, was wearing a seat belt. It was not immediately known whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

A spokesperson with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools confirmed Grubb went to Pasquotank County High School, and was a member of the school’s football team.

The school district said it would provide additional counselors and support staff for students and staff as needed.

