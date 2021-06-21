Historical Magnolia House in Greensboro set to open as bed and breakfast in the fall

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Have you ever wanted to stay in a piece of history for maybe just one night?

Come fall, you may have a chance to book a reservation to stay inside of The Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro.

In the 1950s, The Magnolia House was a place to stay for African Americans and some of the most iconic people that have come through the Triad.

In the 1940s and 1950s, the house appeared in the Green Book, a guide for African Americans to stay safely overnight while traveling.

The Magnolia House will soon have four hotel rooms themed around icons who have stayed in the homes’ very rooms, like Ike and Tina Turner, Ray Charles, and James Brown and more.

The newly renovated hotel rooms will also come with a concierge lounge on the second floor.

There is also a virtual reality tour created with UNCG’s Department of Interior Architecture for Creative Greensboro’s Catalyzing Creativity grant.

As visitors experience the VR tour, they will be taken back in time to see what the interior of the Magnolia House looked like in the 1950s.