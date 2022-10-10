NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – October is the time to get spooky in New Bern.

For three evenings in October, you’ll be able to visit with ghosts of New Bernians from the past. They’ll tell you about just a few of the famous things that happened in the city. That, and a homage to Miss Gertrude Carraway and her famous list of New Bern Firsts. Spirits, specters, or ordinary folks, Miss Gertrude knew New Bern.

The 32nd Annual Ghostwalk is Oct. 20-22 from 6-9:30 pm at 13 ghost sites in historic New Bern. It is a family-friendly event that combines spirits from New Bern’s past, talented local volunteer actors, historic sites and a fun-filled, creative environment. Guides will lead you through the stops in Cedar Grove Cemetery, at which you will hear lively stories based on real historical characters and events.

The remainder of the event is self-guided, with historical spirits telling you their spirited tales on outdoor porches in downtown New Bern. Downtown theaters provide great skits, and local historic churches offer a variety of low-cost meals for Ghostwalk visitors.

(New Bern Historical Society photo) (New Bern Historical Society photo)

Keep your eyes open for special apparitions like the TapSnap Photo Booth (included in your ticket), the Verigood Bakery (an oldie but a goodie), and some “Thrilling” activity at the Academy Green (returning by popular, phantasmic demand).

Tickets for the New Bern Historical Society’s Ghostwalk are good for all three nights and are available at www.GhostwalkNewBern.com, by calling 252-638-8558, or at 511 Broad Street, the Historical Society office. Other outlets are both Harris Teeters in New Bern and Mitchell Hardware in downtown New Bern.

Adult advance tickets are $20 through Oct. 19 and $23 on the days of the event. There is a special $15 price for active-duty military, students and Historical Society members. Children under 12 are $5 and children under 3 are free. Your ticket is also your Ghostwalk map.