GOODVIEW, Va. (WFXR) — David Poage was just 14 years old when he won the Star City Soap Box Derby in 1946. Today, 77 years later, Poage still has great memories of the victory and the trip to Akron, Ohio to compete in the All-American Soap Box Derby at world-famous Derby Downs.

“It was kind of special for Roanoke, and very special for me,” said Poage during a recent interview.

While Poage did not win in Akron, he still returned home to Roanoke a celebrity. He even had his own seat reserved at the Texas Tavern.

“I’d go in there and they’d say, ‘Hey champ, over there’s your seat’,” Poage said smiling broadly. “It was just great.”

The car used to win the 1946 Star City Soap Box Derby by David Poage (Photo: George Noleff)

Poage still has the car he raced that summer. Even at 91 years old, he says he would still take it for a ride down the track if he could.

“I’d like to,” Poage said beaming and laughing. “I’d really like to!”