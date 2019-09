GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Waterline construction related to the Town Creek Culvert project will result in the closure of the Hodges Lot to the general public on September 16.

Greenville officials said this work is expected to last two days.

Residents who regularly park in this lot will be accommodated and directed to parking by the contractor, officials said.

The general public will not be allowed access to Hodges Lot.