RALEIGH, N.C. — Robert Jones of Lumber Bridge tried his luck on a $3 Power Play ticket and won a $150,000 prize in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

Jones bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from Shop N Save on Harris Avenue in Raeford. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. His prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $106,876.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing offers an $835 million jackpot, or $390.4 million in cash. The jackpot represents the fourth largest in Powerball history.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. Hoke County received $50 million in grants from money raised by the lottery to build a new high school. For details on how other ways the lottery made a difference in Hoke County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.