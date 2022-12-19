GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re just days away from Christmas, which means the Christmas spirit is out in full force!
Throughout the Triad, there are tons of fun ways to get in the spirit.
Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend.
Davidson County
Country Christmas Train
- Dec. 16-23, 26-27. Cash only.
- Denton Farmpark, Denton
- Details here: https://dentonfarmpark.com/country-christmas-train/
Forsyth County
Tanglewood Festival of Lights
- Nov. 11-Jan. 1
- Tanglewood Park, Clemmons
- Details here: forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/
Guilford County
Greensboro Christmas Festival
- Nov. 25 – Dec. 23
- McLaurin Farms, 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro
- Details here: https://mclaurinfarms.simpletix.com/
Peppermint Alley
- Dec. 1-31
- Alley next to Boxcar Arcade, 120 W. Lewis Street Greensboro
- Details here: downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/peppermint-alley
Sunset Hills in Greensboro
- Lights usually go up after Thanksgiving
- Neighborhood decorated with lots of enormous lighted Christmas balls
- Neighborhood website here: https://www.sunsethillsneighborhood.org/
Tinsel Town
- Dec. 2-31
- LeBauer Park, Greensboro
- Details here: https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/tinsel-town/
Winter Wonderlights
- Nov. 17-Jan. 1
- Greensboro Science Center
- Details here: https://www.greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights/
Kersey Valley Christmas
- Dec. 16-23.
- Kersey Valley, Archdale
- Details here: kerseyvalleychristmas.com/christmas-experience
Mecklenburg County
Speedway Christmas
- Nov. 18-Jan. 8.
- Charlotte Motor Speedway
- Details here: https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/events/speedway-christmas/
Rowan County
Polar Express Train Ride
- Dec. 13-23.
- NC Transportation Museum, Spencer
- Details here: nctransportationmuseum.org/the-polar-express-train-ride
Surry County
Cypress Trail Holiday Light Show
- Dec. 15-25, 29-31
- Cypress Trails, Elkin
- Details here: https://cypresstrailsevents.com/
Watauga County
Tweetsie Christmas
- Dec. 20-23, 26-30
- Tweetsie Railroad, Blowing Rock
- Details here: tweetsie.com/special-events/tweetsie-christmas/
