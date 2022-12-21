JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re getting you ready for the big Christmas Meal.

Shannon Smith stops by GTCC Culinary School to get some easy and inexpensive recipes.

Apple Cranberry Stuffed Pork Loin with Cranberry Orange Sauce

Ingredients:

1 each 5 lb. Pork Loin

4 granny smith apples, cored and diced

1 cup craisins

1 onion diced

1 cup celery diced

1 cup pecans

2 cups bread crumbs

1 egg

¼ stick butter

Salt and Pepper to taste

Method:

Melt butter and sautee onions till tender, add celery, cook till tender, add apples, craisins, pecans and cook a couple of minutes. Put stuffing mixture in mixing bowl and allow to cool a little. Add enough bread crumbs to bind the mixture and then add the egg. Season with salt and pepper and cool in the refrigerator. Using a long knife, cut a hole through the center of the pork loin lengthwise. Stuff the apple/cranberry mixture into the center of the pork. Season the pork loin with salt and pepper and roast at 350 degrees F, to an internal temp of 165 degrees F. Allow meat to rest 15 minutes before slicing

Cranberry Orange Relish:

Ingredients:

1 bag fresh cranberries

Juice and zest from 2 oranges

1 cup brown sugar

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a sauce pan and simmer until cranberries are tender and the mixture is sauce consistency. Serve warm or cold.

Glazed Acorn Squash

Ingredients:

1 acorn squash cut into 8 wedges, seeds removed

8 pieces of butter

1 cup brown sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp coriander

4 Tbs honey

¼ tsp Kosher salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Method:

Place squash in baking dish top with salt, pepper, cinnamon, coriander, brown sugar, honey then butter. Roast at 350 degrees F till golden brown and tender.

Savoyard Potatoes

Ingredients:

4 baking potatoes peeled and sliced thin

1 small onion, julienne and sautéed golden brown

1 quart heavy cream

1 cup shredded cheese of your choice

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Place a layer of the sliced potatoes in a small oven-proof baking dish. Top with some of the onions, cheese, salt and pepper. Repeat until all the potatoes, onion and cheese are gone. Pour enough heavy cream over the top to cover the potatoes, but leave at least ½ inch from the top of the pan so the cream does not boil over. Place the baking dish on a cookie sheet in case it does boil over while cooking. Bake at 350 for approximately 1 hour or until you can stick a knife in the potatoes easily to check they are tender, and the cream has reduced to a thick sauce and the potatoes are brown on top. You can serve right away or let them cool and heat them back up the next day for service.

Note from the Chef: All of these items will cook well the day ahead, chill completely, store properly in your refrigerator and heat 165F for service to take the stress of Christmas day preparation.