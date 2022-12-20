GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For victims of domestic violence, the holidays aren’t the most wonderful time of the year. There are a number of reasons as to why there could be an increase in domestic violence around the holidays, but violence prevention centers mainly want people to know there’s always help.

“Resolving domestic violence during the holidays is a real conundrum for a lot of victims, especially those with children,” said Laura King, executive director for Center for Family Violence Prevention.

“They try to remain home, they try to keep things happy, and peaceful during the holidays for the sake of the children. Sometimes they can accomplish that by suffering through what they’re dealing with, to protect and isolate the children from that,” said King.

King said other times, it can be a very violent and difficult time because financial stresses are greater this time of year.

Alcohol intake around the holidays and being around family more could also lead to an increase in domestic violence.

“If the violence and abuse in the home gets so bad, then they come to us for assistance. And we shelter them. A lot of parents, victim parents don’t want to disrupt the kids and put them in a shelter during the holidays. So it’s a real tough time. It’s a tough call for our clients. And making that choice is a real struggle,” said King.

King added it’s hard to tell who suffers from domestic violence more as male victims tend to suffer in silence and don’t come forward as often as females. Ways to tell if someone may need help are signs of withdrawing from family gatherings, work or activities.

King said victims a lot of time want to also avoid conflict, but there’s always ways to help.

“We have a 24-hour crisis line that is always answered. And if you call that number, you will always get assistance. And it can be assistance talking to a counselor to just help you work through what you’re dealing with. Or it could be safe shelter, if you need that,” said King.

The Center for family Violence Prevention phone number is (252)758-4400 or call the 24-hour crisis line (252)752-3811. For more information on the center and resources, visit Center For Family .